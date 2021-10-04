DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — An 80-year-old man died Friday after he was trapped under a piece of construction equipment at his Dartmouth home, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
The man was was making repairs to a loading machine when it slid off a piece of wood that was supporting it and fell on top of him, according to a statement released by the attorney's office on Saturday.
The man's wife found him unresponsive under the machine and called 911. Emergency workers responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.
The district attorney's office identified the man as Leslie Dewards.
