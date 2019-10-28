DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dedham's school superintendent says a tentative agreement has been reached to end that town's teachers strike.
Superintendent Michael Welch, in an email, said the agreement on a new contract was reached Sunday afternoon and teachers will return to work on Monday.
The teachers voted 275 to 2 on Thursday to walk off the job and schools were closed Friday in the Boston suburb, which has about 25,000 residents.
It was the state's first teacher strike in a dozen years. It's against the law for teachers to strike in Massachusetts.
Dedham teachers have been working without a contract for more than a year.
