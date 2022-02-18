FILE - A firefighter works on the scene of a multiple alarm fire at the popular Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, April 5, 2014. Fifteen retired and active-duty firefighters from Massachusetts say in a federal lawsuit filed against two dozen companies that so-called forever chemicals in their gear and in firefighting foam manufactured by the businesses contributed to their cancer diagnoses. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP, File)