WESTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was seriously injured when his cruiser was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Weston, authorities said.
The trooper, working a construction zone detail, was inside the stationary cruiser when it was struck at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police. The cruiser was unmarked but had it's emergency lights on and sustained heavy damage.
After impact, the truck continued past the police vehicle and jack-knifed across the highway, shutting down all southbound lanes, police said.
The trooper, whose name was not made public, sustained serious injuries but was alert and radioed in the crash himself. He was taken to a Boston hospital. No further information on his condition was released.
The crash remains under investigation.
