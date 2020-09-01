BOSTON (AP) — The Steamship Authority has taken two vessels out of service for a thorough cleaning after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employee worked on both the M/V Woods Hole and the M/V Governor and learned about the positive test results on Saturday, the quasi-public agency announced Sunday.
The employee, whose name was not released, was "unlikely to have prolonged exposure with any member of the public" due to the person's typical work duties, the statement said.
Twenty-three Steamship Authority workers will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday.
Another worker had tested positive for the virus on Friday.
With two vessels out of service, some trips have been canceled.
The Steamship Authority provides ferry service from the mainland to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.
Virus By The Numbers
Massachusetts reported 11 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 300 newly confirmed cases Monday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,820 and its confirmed caseload to more than 118,700.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 300 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and more than 50 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths at long-term care homes rose to more than 5,800 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Marijuana Event Postponed
An annual pro-marijuana event in western Massachusetts that attracts thousands of people has again been postponed, this time until next year.
Organizers of Extravaganja tell The Daily Hampshire Gazette the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted them to put off this year's festival until next April 17.
This year's event was originally supposed to take place on April 19 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield, but was postponed until Oct. 17 because of the pandemic.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIER
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Voters with print disabilities who are legally allowed to vote by absentee ballot can now use their own computers to mark their choices on an electronically delivered absentee ballot, the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office said Monday.
The ballot would be emailed to the voter's city or town clerk and would be hand-counted on election day. The voter's choices would not be transmitted over the internet, the office said in a news release. A typed name will be considered a valid signature for voters with print disabilities, the office said.
The option is available for voters with a print disability in the upcoming state primary on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Applications are available on the Secretary of State’s website.
New Hampshire traditionally has high voter turnout. More voters are expected to vote absentee this year, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Other coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:
Performance Losses
It's an uncertain future for the entertainment industry in New Hampshire, as representatives of venues big and small spoke Monday of lost revenue, operating at reduced capacity, and trying to keep their employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ethan Paulini, producing artistic director from the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, said while his organization did receive some aid, that amount was less than half of what was lost.
He said the theater had virtual and outdoor performances this summer. It started inviting small, socially distanced audiences indoors in the second week of August, about 12 people in a 266-seat venue. It plans to expand to about 60 seats this fall.
“Next year, a lot of our subscribers are people who have already purchased tickets, they turn those into vouchers that they can use in future seasons, which is great, but that's no income coming in next year,” he said at a meeting of organizations and performers in Concord with U.S. Jeanne Shaheen. “That's the scary thing. We know we're going to retain them. We know that when we get to the other side of this, they'll come through the doors again, but it's going to be a while before we can actually generate income from them."
Shaheen discussed legislation such as a bill that would authorize the Small Business Association to provide grants for businesses, including independent and live performance venues to help offset lost revenues.
Student Test-School
School is continuing as scheduled in a New Hampshire school district after one student tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a contact tracing effort and cleaning at the school.
WMUR-TV reports the Riddle Brook School student in Bedford who tested positive is suspected to have contracted the virus at a sports camp in another town. The student had been in the building on Friday. Half of the class was at the school, which is on a hybrid learning system.
The test for the student, who was asymptomatic, came back positive on Saturday. Families were notified Sunday with an email and voicemail.
None of the students at Riddle Brook met that criteria. Administrators believe protocols in place such as masks, distancing and reduced class sizes prevented further transmission.
The Numbers
As of Monday, 7,275 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 22 from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 432. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 22 new cases per day on Aug. 16 to 21 new cases per day on Aug. 30.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
SACO, Maine (AP) — Aquaboggan Water Park says “strict and inconsistent state regulations” have forced it to close for the season.
Park officials contend an update to Maine coronavirus safety guidelines reduced the number of people allowed in the park from 1,500 to 100. Police showed up Friday to serve managers with a cease and desist letter.
But the state contends there was no change in rules and that Aquaboggan had incorrectly interpreted the rules.
Aquaboggan officials said the water park in Saco should be treated the same as beaches and other open spaces.
The state had a different view on the situation.
State agencies, health inspectors and the city officials tried to get Aquaboggan to comply with “the same protocols that are required of other outdoor amusement venues,” said Kate Foye, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.
RHODE ISLAND
Every public school district in Rhode Island except two have been given the go-ahead to resume full in-person classes when schools reopen next month despite the danger still posed by the coronavirus, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday.
Children are scheduled to return to school on Sept. 14 and “our expectation is that's what you will do," the Democratic governor said at a news conference.
Raimondo said she understands that not every district will be able to bring back every student at once, so schools will have until Oct. 13 to ramp up to full in-person learning.
The state's plan to reopen was dependent on five conditions set by the state Department of Health, all of which have been met, she said.
They are positive statewide public health trends, including low hospitalization and spread rates; positive health trends within a municipality; an ability to quickly test symptomatic students and staff and get results within 48 to 72 hours; a sufficient supply of cleaning and protective supplies; and the ability to safely transport students to school.
All schools will also receive a walkthrough by experts before Sept. 14 to make sure they are safe to reopen.
The Providence and Central Falls schools will only be allowed to open to a limited number of students at first because those cities exceeded the state’s threshold of 100 new cases per 100,000 residents per week. Providence, with about 24,000 students, is the state's largest school district. Central Falls has fewer than 3,000 students. Those districts will be re-assessed in a month.
Providence schools will start the school year with a partial reopening that offers in-person classes for all elementary grades and a combination of in-person and distance learning for other grades, according to a statement Monday from Superintendent Harrison Peters.
Private and parochial schools are also being allowed to reopen.
Reopening schools isn't without risk, Raimondo acknowledged, but the state is ready to identify and respond to coronavirus outbreaks based on the lessons learned responding to outbreaks at nursing homes, she said.
She also stressed that no parents will be forced to send their child to school, and remote lessons will be available to children who don't return to the classroom.
In response to a question, Raimondo said it's unclear what will happen if a school district refuses to reopen and starts the school year with remote-only learning. They could be at risk of lawsuits from parents and of losing federal funding, she said.
“I hope they change their minds and do the right thing for the kids," she said.
New Data
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday reported 167 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two more deaths over the past three days.
There have now been more than 21,900 confirmed cases and 1,048 deaths in the state, according to the department.
There were 77 people with coronavirus in the state's hospitals on Saturday, the most recent day for which the information was available, down from 83 the prior day. Of those, nine were in intensive care.
The department does not update on weekends.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island fell from 2.29% on Aug. 16 to 1.21% on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island over the past two weeks went from 86.86 on Aug. 16 to 60 on Sunday, Johns Hopkins said.
Covid Response Fund Grants
The Rhode Island Foundation has distributed another $1 million from its COVID-19 Response Fund to 19 nonprofits to help ensure that residents can pay for food, rent, utilities and other essential expenses during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Monday.
The fund has now distributed more than $7 million.
The Blackstone Valley Community Action Program in Pawtucket will use most of its grant to help clients with rental assistance and to stock its food pantry.
Commericial Fisheries of R.I. in South Kingstown; the Refugee Dream Center in Providence; the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in Providence; the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport; and Westbay Community Action in Warwick are among the organizations receiving grants in the latest round of funding.
