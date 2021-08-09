BOSTON (AP) — Gunfire erupted early Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, killing a woman and wounding five other people, authorities said.
Shots were fired just before 12:30 a.m., said Sgt. John Boyle, a Boston police spokesperson. The name of the slain woman was not released. Boyle said the five others who were shot did not suffer life-threatening wounds.
Monday's shooting was the third fatality in Boston since Friday night, when another woman was fatally shot. On Sunday, a man was stabbed and died at a hospital.
