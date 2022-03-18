Deanna Cook, left, poses for a photograph with her mother Colleen at their home in Malden, Mass., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A bill aimed at banning race-based discrimination targeting hair texture and hairstyles was unanimously approved Thursday, March 17, 2022 by the Massachusetts House. The issue came to light when the parents of then-15-year-old Black girls, Deanna and Mya Cook, said their twin daughters were punished for wearing extensions, while white students hadn't been punished for violations of hairstyle regulations, including coloring their hair. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP)