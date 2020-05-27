BOSTON (AP) — Two Boston-area zoos are planning to reopen, but with new safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Zoo New England, which operates the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, announced Tuesday that both facilities will open to members only at first starting Thursday and running until June 3.
Both zoos will open to the general public starting June 4.
Online reservations for arrival at a specific time are required of both members and non-members, and guests will have to wear face coverings and keep 6 feet away from other parties.
___
SAM'S CLUB CLUSTER
A cluster of COVID-19 cases has emerged at a Sam's Club distribution center near a Massachusetts Walmart that was closed for several days when more than 81 employees tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials said.
Nineteen workers at the Worcester Sam's Club facility, which is not open to the public, have recently tested positive, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said Tuesday, according to The Telegram & Gazette. Nine employees had earlier tested positive.
The Sam's Club distribution center now has a 24-hour nursing presence, Augustus said.
Sam's Club is a division of Walmart.
The Worcester Walmart closed April 29 after city health officials learned of the COVID-19 outbreak. It reopened May 5.
