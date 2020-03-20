ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a Boston-bound commuter train about an hour north of the city, officials said.
Authorities responded to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail line at Piggery Crossing in Rockport at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a person struck by a train.
No foul play is suspected in the death, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.
No additional information was available on the victim's identity.
