BOSTON (AP) — The man who died in a wrong-way crash on a Boston highway this weekend has been identified by state police as a 31-year-old Everett resident.
The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV was heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when it struck two northbound vehicles, a Logan Airport Express bus and a pickup truck, state police said in a statement.
The wrong-way SUV then struck a sedan.
The SUV came to rest on the roadway, and the driver, Richard Crawford, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The 54-year-old bus driver and the 29-year-old sedan driver were taken to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries. The pickup driver was not taken to the hospital. None of the three passengers on the bus was injured.
State police previously said all three of the other drivers were hospitalized.
The crash, including why the SUV was heading in the wrong direction, remains under investigation.
