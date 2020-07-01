BOSTON (AP) — Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of Boston's most popular tourist destinations, is reopening to the public on Wednesday with a pair of special performances by the facility's favorite street musicians.
The market, which includes several buildings of retail outlets and restaurants and lined with cobblestone walkways, was closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Guitarist and singer Ryan LaPerle is scheduled to perform in the South Market and Violin Viiv is expected to perform in the West End of the Marketplace, according to a statement from management.
The reopening includes the Quincy Market, with its large variety of food options to satisfy any taste, and dozens of pushcart merchants selling gifts, souvenirs, T-shirts and other items.
