ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Police say a student brought a handgun to a high school soccer game in Massachusetts.
Ralph Mahar Regional Superintendent Tari Thomas said in a statement posted on Facebook that the student was intercepted by police as soon as the person stepped on high school property in Orange on Thursday evening.
Thomas said another student sent a tip.
The gun was confiscated, and the student was arrested.
No name was released because the suspect is a minor.
Thomas said at no time was the gun used to threaten anyone and described it as an isolated incident.
According to school records, Mahar's girls' soccer team played Athol High School on Thursday night.
