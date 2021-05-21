BOSTON (AP) — Computer issues with the system that provides check-in services for multiple airlines caused delays and long check-in lines across the nation on Friday morning.
Sabre, the company that several airlines use for flight bookings, said it experienced an outage that affected several customers.
"However, the issue is now fully resolved, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence," the company said in a statement.
The problem affected American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.
"Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers," American Airlines said in a statement. "This issue has been resolved and our systems are back online. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
Alaska Airlines said the Sabre system went down and some planes unable to board. Just before 6 a.m., the airline also said it was "back up and running."
Even though the system had been restored, there were still reports of long lines at some airports hours later.
