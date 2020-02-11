File-This undated file photo released May 31, 2018, by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office shows Shaun Harrison who had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years. The former Boston high school dean in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs pleaded not guilty Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, to allegations that he worked with fellow gang members from behind bars to try to identity a police informant in his case. Harrison, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” was among more than 60 Latin Kings members charged in December with racketeering, drug and gun crimes. (Suffolk County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)