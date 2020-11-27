MERRIMAC, Mass. (AP) — A driver was killed after leaving northbound Interstate 495 in Merrimac and striking a tree, Massachusetts state troopers said.
The driver, a 44-year-old Amesbury man, was alone in the sport utility vehicle on Wednesday night. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn't released.
The crash happened south of Exit 53 in Merrimac. Police are investigating.
