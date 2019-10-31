SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An MGM dealer says the casino has been paying him less than minimum wage and shorting overtime pay.
Shawn Connors, of Uncasville, Connecticut, filed a complaint Monday in U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, alleging that he is entitled to more than the wage MGM Springfield has been paying.
The Boston Globe reports Connors began working at the casino last summer, shortly before it opened.
Connors says he should be paid more than the approximately $5 per hour rate he's been paid because he also receives tips. He adds MGM never notified him that he would earn such a low basic wage, as is required by law.
The lawsuit also claims the casino underpaid tipped employees who worked overtime.
MGM spokesman says they have received the filing and will "respond accordingly."
