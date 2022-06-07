BOSTON (AP) — A Lynn man was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian walking along a Boston roadway over the weekend, then drove away from the scene, prosecutors alleged in court on Monday.
The 35-year-old driver from Lynn was released on $5,000 bail after pleading not guilty in Charlestown Municipal Court to motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
The victim, Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlborough, was struck at about 1 a.m. Saturday. He had been at a bar in the TD Garden area on Friday with some friends, but had split from the group, prosecutors said. He was seen walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93, state police said.
Another vehicle followed the car involved in the crash to Lynn and called state police, authorities said. The suspect had a blood alcohol level of .119 about two hours after the crash, prosecutors said. The legal limit to drive in Massachusetts is 0.08.
The suspect's attorney said his client expressed sympathy for Jennings, but added that "anybody who was driving that night could've hit," the victim.
