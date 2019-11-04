BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A state trooper has been attacked while trying to break up a domestic assault.
Massachusetts State Police said Monday that Trooper Michael Sierra was patrolling Route 2 Sunday afternoon when he noticed a car stopped on the side of the road.
Police say as Sierra approached the car, a man got out and charged at him. Officials say Sierra eventually subdued him and determined he'd been assaulting two women in the car.
Police say one was the man's relative and the other was a friend.
The 30-year-old Lowell man was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for a psychiatric evaluation.
Police say he isn't being named because the state's domestic violence law prohibits it. But they say he faces assault and battery, driving under the influence and other charges.
