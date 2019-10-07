WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man state police say crashed the convertible he was driving into a parked pickup truck, killing his two passengers, faces drunken driving and vehicular homicide charges.
Police say 30-year-old John Fannin struck the truck in Winthrop at about 3 p.m. Sunday. The convertible flipped onto its roof and rotated about 180 degrees.
His passengers, 29-year-old Madeline Lund, of Beverly, and 28-year-old Kathryn Adelstein, of Winthrop, died.
Fannin, also of Winthrop, faces arraignment Monday in East Boston District Court on two counts of motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of liquor, second offense.
It was not clear if he has a lawyer.
