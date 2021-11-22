BOSTON (AP) — The driver was killed and two passengers were seriously injured when a car crashed inside the Sumner Tunnel in Boston over the weekend, state police said.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive, state police said in a statement.
Responding troopers found three occupants in the vehicle.
The 24-year-old driver, a man from Northampton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.
No names were released.
The ramp was closed during the investigation and cleanup.
The cause remains under investigation.
