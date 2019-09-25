BOSTON (AP) — The board that oversees judicial conduct in Massachusetts is investigating the Boston judge who came under scrutiny for the way he handled arraignments for counterprotesters at a "straight pride" parade.
The Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct announced the probe of Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott on Tuesday.
Prosecutors sought to dismiss a disorderly conduct charge against one counterprotester at the parade over Labor Day weekend, but Sinnott decided to move forward with the case. A single justice of the state's highest court later ruled he had "no authority" to do so.
Sinnott also ordered one defense attorney taken into custody on a contempt charge when she said he was interfering with prosecutors' discretion.
Sinnott, through a court spokeswoman, said "I look forward to a rapid resolution of this matter."
