CAMBRIDGE, N.H. (AP) — Excessive speed contributed to an All-Terrain Vehicle crash into a tree that trapped the injured driver, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said.
The 45-year-old driver from Massachusetts was part of a group of six riders on a trail in the town of Cambridge on Sunday. He was put in an ambulance and taken to the Berlin Regional Airport. From there, he was brought by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. His condition wasn't immediately known.
Conservation officers said the man missed a slight curve in the trail and was launched several feet off of it, into the woods. The ATV was upright, wedged in the trees, and he was pinned underneath.
The man's riding companions did not witness the crash and they realized that the man did not join them at a junction. They went back to look for him, and they ended up lifting the ATV off him.
