WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man facing drug charges told police the cocaine that officers say they found in his vehicle had been dropped from another vehicle and he had just picked it up.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that 28-year-old Luis Vega, of Southbridge, was freed on $10,000 cash bail at his arraignment Wednesday in Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine.
Vega was arrested July 23 after he was pulled over for speeding in Webster. Officers say they found more than 240 grams of cocaine in the car, with an estimated street value of about $7,500.
Police say Vega told them the powdery substance was dropped from the car in front of him at a Burger King drive-thru lane, so he picked it up.
