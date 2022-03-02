BOSTON (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Chris Doughty has endorsed a candidate for lieutenant governor with the hope of running as a ticket in the November election.
Doughty said in an email Tuesday that he was thrilled Kate Campanale has agreed to campaign with him.
Campanale is a former state representative who represented Leicester and a portion of Worcester.
"Kate will bring experience, energy, and her legendary work ethic to our ticket," Doughty said.
In recent decades — going back to former Gov. Willaim Weld, who ran with Paul Cellucci as a ticket — Republican candidates for governor have tried to run unofficially as a ticket with a candidate for lieutenant governor early in the campaign, even though each run separately in the primary election, and only officially team up as a ticket in the general election.
Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor have typically run separate primary races, only teaming up as a ticket in the general election.
There are two Democratic candidates for governor — Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.
Other Republican candidates for governor include former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl and Shiva Ayyadurai, who in 2020 lost a Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate.
Republican incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito both opted not to run for reelection.
