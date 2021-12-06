LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed in Lawrence, authorities said.
Officers responded to Crosby Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired, police said in a statement posted on social media.
Responding units found the victim with an apparent gun shot wound.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and EMTs and then was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died, police said.
No arrests were announced.
The investigation is ongoing but police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.
The victim's name and age were not made public.
