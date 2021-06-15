FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After giving out more than 600,000 shots over five months, the mass coronavirus vaccination site at Gillette Stadium is closing its doors on Monday.
The site opened in January by administering shots to first responders and health care workers, then opened to the general public.
"We knew that just like there was a ramp-up period in vaccinating all the people, eventually we would ramp down," Rodrigo Martinez of CIC Health, which runs the site, told WBZ-TV. "That was the goal, the mission was to be able to vaccinate as many people as possible, as safely, efficiently, and also have them have a great experience at the stadium as they come through and I think we've done that."
By the time it closes at 6 p.m., about 610,000 doses will have been administered there.
The state is gradually shutting down its mass vaccination sites over the next few weeks in favor of smaller targeted vaccination clinics.
The sites at the Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Natick and Danvers are all set to close by the end of June. The Springfield and Dartmouth sites are scheduled to close by mid-July.
___
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 40 on Monday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by eight.
The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,584 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to about 662,855.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were about 140 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 40 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 60. There were an estimated 2,600 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
___
IMMUNIZATIONS
Nearly 8.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday.
That includes nearly 4.3 million first doses and more than 3.7 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
There have been more than 264,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.
More than 3.9 million people have been fully immunized.
Gov. Charlie Baker has set a goal of 4.1 million people in the state fully vaccinated.
