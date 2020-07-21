BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has reached the smallest and one of the most isolated towns in Massachusetts.
A seasonal resident of Cuttyhunk Island, one of several small islands that make up the town of Gosnold, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Select Board member Gail Blout told the Cape Cod Times.
The woman, who had been on-island for a little over a week, went to the mainland to get tested and was confirmed positive on Wednesday, Blout said.
She said 25 test kits were sent to the island on Friday and administered by a visiting doctor from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston to people who came into close contact with the woman. Results are expected next week and all of the people who were tested are self-isolating.
The town is working with the state Department of Public Health and is hoping to get more test kits, she said.
The island between Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay has about 20 year-round residents, according to the town's website. That normally swells to about 400 during the summer.
UMASS COST CUTTING
The chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Amherst is asking departments to find $30 million in cuts within the next few weeks to help balance the coronavirus-ravaged budget.
If they can’t, layoffs are possible but if students show up in typical numbers, faculty may be spared, Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said Monday, according to Masslive.com.
UMass Amherst was facing a $104 million deficit for the fiscal year that started July 1. Subbaswamy said about half was saved through measures not involving personnel. Once all factors are considered, another $30 million must be cut, he said.
UMass-Amherst also unveiled an aggressive testing protocol for when students return in the fall.
The university expects to operate at or below 60% residential capacity on campus, the chancellor said.
At the beginning of the fall semester, all students, whether living on or off campus, must be tested. Students tested before arriving must show proof of a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours.
Students arriving from 42 states where the disease is surging must self-quarantine for 14 days.
UMass will provide quarantine space for students whether they live on or off campus.
Testing will continue throughout the semester.
NEW CASES
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 174 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday and one new death, down from the 218 confirmed cases and 12 deaths reported Sunday.
The state has now had more than 107,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,200 deaths.
The agency said there are currently 483 in the hospital with the disease and 67 of those patients are in intensive care.
In other coronavirus-related news around New England:
New Hampshire
New Hampshire students of all ages are eager to return to school, but neither parents nor teachers are confident that young children or teens will comply with restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, according to a survey released Monday.
The state's school reopening task force heard from more than 56,000 respondents, including nearly 42,000 parents, as it developed the guidance published last week.
About 8 in 10 parents surveyed said their children were eager to return to the classroom, though parents were split on whether that should happen. Asked to rank their preferences, about half said their top choice would be onsite instruction. Depending on their children's grade levels, between 12 and 15% of parents said they'd prefer remote learning, while 15-21% favored a mix. Among teachers, 38% listed onsite instruction as their top choice, with 27% picking remote learning and 26% favoring a hybrid model.
Compared to parents, teachers were more likely to say they would be concerned about their health and safety and that of their students. And teachers were far less likely to say students will be able to maintain new restrictions such as social distancing and avoiding congregating in groups.
Just 8% of teachers said they agreed that students would comply, while 20% of parents with children in kindergarten through 5th grade agreed, along with 23% of the parents of middle-schoolers and 28% of the parents of high school students.
Maine
A virtual fundraiser held by the American Lung Association has raised more than $550,000 for coronavirus research.
The association said it raised the money via The Trek Across Maine, which attracted 1,261 cyclists from California to Maine. The trek is usually a three-day, 180-mile cycling event. This year, due to the virus, there was no physical event.
The American Lung Association said money from the fundraiser will also be used for lung disease prevention efforts. Jeff Seyler, chief division officer of the American Lung Association, said organizers “certainly weren't going to let a lung-related virus stop our event.”
The riders in the event ranged in age from 7 to 84. L.L. Bean was the top fundraising team at more than $36,000, while the top raising individual was Shawn Sabine of Lexington, Massachusetts, at more than $15,000.
Vermont
The state of Vermont is going to send ballots to all active registered voters as a way to encourage voting in the November election while keeping people safe from the coronavirus pandemic, Vermont's top election official said Monday.
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos on Monday issued the formal rules the state will follow when voting in the 2020 General Election.
Condos said voting by mail is simple, safe, and secure.
“When it comes to something as important as our elections, we must always plan for the worst,” Condos said. “Our state and national health experts have been very clear: There is no way to predict the status of the virus in November or in the weeks and months between now and election day.”
The 2020 Statewide Elections Directive is a result of laws passed by the Legislature this year that allows mail-in voting during the November election as a way to encourage voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the directive, mail-in ballots will be sent to every active registered voter ahead of the election. Active registered voters are those who have not been issued a challenge by their local election board.
Voters can return the ballot by mail, bring it to their town or city clerks, or cast that ballot at the polls on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.