FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2003 file photo, a police officer patrols as pedestrians walk along the Cape Cod Canal beneath the Sagamore bridge in Bourne, Mass. Plans to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of Massachusetts will go forward even as Congress continues to work to nail down funding for two new replacement bridges, members of the state's congressional delegation reassured Cape Cod residents this week. (AP Photo/Julia Cumes, File)