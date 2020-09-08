WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — A man has died after his canoe capsized on a Wellesley pond, police said.
The victim and a woman were in the canoe on Longfellow Pond when it overturned at about 4 p.m. Monday, Wellesley police Lt. Marie Cleary said in a statement.
The man went under the water while the woman made it to shore.
Divers searched the pond and found the man underwater roughly 10 yards from shore at around 5:20 p.m., police said. He was unconscious and unresponsive.
The man was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton where he was pronounced dead, police said.
His name was not made public.
The death remains under investigation, but police said it does not appear suspicious.
