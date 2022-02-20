WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck and killed in a wheelchair on a city street in Worcester.
First responders found the 52-year-old man unconscious near his damaged wheelchair early Friday. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The driver who struck the man with his pickup truck initially stopped and got out of the vehicle before driving away from the scene, police said.
The motorist was identified, located and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. It was unclear Saturday if the motorist had an attorney; he's expected to appear in court next week.
