WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — One person has died and another person has suffered serious injuries in a single-car crash early Thursday morning in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts State Police say the accident happened around 2 a.m. on Route 3 in Weymouth.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police say the car ended up in a wooded area off the road.
One person suffered an undisclosed fatal injury and the other was rushed to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash shut down part of the road but all lanes have since reopened, police say.
