PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A woman driving on a Boston-area highway was followed by another driver who then pulled alongside her and opened fire with a gun, state police said Thursday.
No one was hurt in the shooting on U.S. Route 1 in Peabody at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a state police spokesperson said in a statement. The search for the shooter is ongoing.
The 26-year-old woman was alone and driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan north on the highway when she noticed that she was being tailgated by a Toyota SUV, police said.
The driver of the SUV was acting "aggressively" and tried to pass the woman, police said. He then pulled alongside her and opened fire.
Police investigated and "documented and recovered ballistics evidence, including from inside the passenger compartment" of the woman's car, police said.
The driver of the Toyota appeared to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a black shirt, police said. He had a woman passenger who also appeared to be in her mid-20s. The gray Toyota is believed to have Florida plates, police said.
Anyone with information about the occupants of the Toyota are asked to contact state police.
