WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The second largest city in Massachusetts is dedicating a memorial to the more than 500 city residents lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
A dedication ceremony is planned for late Tuesday morning at Elm Park in Worcester.
A permanent plaque will be unveiled and become a place of reflection for all those seeking solace due to the hardship, loss, and grief caused during the pandemic, according to a statement from the city manager's office.
City leaders scheduled to speak at the dedication include Mayor Joseph Petty; City Manager Edward Augustus Jr.; city Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh; and Dr. Matilde Castiel, commissioner of the city's Health and Human Services Department.
The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.