BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst plans to furlough hundreds of employees for the fall semester, according to union and university officials.
The president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1776, in an email to members, said the furloughs affect roughly 780 people, according to Masslive.com.
She said the alternative was layoffs that would have cost workers their benefits.
The union represents about 1,700 workers in skilled trades, grounds, custodial, housing, food services and security jobs at UMass Amherst.
The number of students on the flagship state university's campus is being severely limited this fall as the school shifts to mostly remote classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Professional Staff Union and the University Staff Association are also facing furloughs.
UMass Amherst confirmed the furloughs in a statement Thursday from Kumble Subbaswamy, the chancellor. He said 850 employees — mostly dining and residence hall staff — would be placed on "indefinite furlough" effective Sept. 13.
Eviction Moratorium
A legal challenge to a Massachusetts ban on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic has been dealt a setback by a state judge.
Suffolk Superior Court Judge Paul Wilson on Wednesday denied a request by landlords to stop the eviction moratorium while their lawsuit against the state proceeds, saying it was unlikely they will ultimately prevail, The Boston Globe reported.
Another suit brought by the same landlords in federal court will get another hearing next week after a federal judge asked lawyers for the state and three landlords this week to consider a settlement.
"He basically ordered us to talk about a settlement or mediation," said Richard Vetstein, the attorney representing the landlords in both cases.
The pause on evictions took effect in April and was extended by Gov. Charlie Baker through at least mid-October. Tenants are still obligated to pay rent.
The landlords allege the moratorium violates their constitutional rights, including their right to petition the judiciary.
Vetstein says one of his clients is owed more than $20,000 in back rent by her tenants.
The moratorium is supported by housing advocates and some public health experts.
Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office represents the state in both cases, welcomed Wilson's ruling.
"At a time when our residents are struggling financially, they need to know that they won't be kicked out of their homes," she said in a statement.
Virus By The Numbers
Massachusetts reported 20 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 360 newly confirmed cases Thursday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,770 and its confirmed caseload to more than 117,400.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 330 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, and about 60 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths at long-term care homes rose to more than 5,770 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Neighborhood Virus Surge
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh isn't ruling out a curfew to address a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the city's East Boston neighborhood.
There have been 127 positive tests in the neighborhood in the past week, a positivity rate of 11.4%, about five times higher than the citywide rate, WBTS-TV reports.
The city will first provide safety materials and education to residents and businesses in East Boston; will move a mobile testing team to the neighborhood next week; and is working with the state about finding temporary isolation housing so people who test positive can quarantine away from their families.
"It's concerning the numbers are going in the wrong direction," he said.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Restrictions are being loosened a bit for long-term care facilities in three New Hampshire counties that have maintained very low coronavirus numbers for at least two weeks, state Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Thursday.
She said facilities in Belknap, Coos and Grafton counties can now increase the number of visitors indoors to two per resident. Some rules also have been loosened regarding communal dining and other activities, she said.
New Hampshire started to allow indoor visits from one designated person at most facilities earlier this month. They also started allowing some nonessential personnel such as hairstylists, to visit.
Other coronavirus-related developments in New Hampshire:
Amusement Parks
New Hampshire officials are planning to increase attendance slightly at amusement parks from 25% to 35% with social distancing guidelines still in effect.
“There aren't any major outbreaks to report from those types of venues, so we're going to increase the capacity,” Gov. Chris Sununu said at a news conference Thursday.
With winter not too far away, there's been talk about how ski resorts will operate, Sununu said. The problem isn't so much with skiing and other outdoors activities, but dealing with crowded lodges, he said. Tighter access is being discussed to restaurants and bars with more emphasis on grab-and-go-type food, he said.
Masks Required
The New Hampshire town of Plainfield is the latest community to require that masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Valley News reports the town Selectboard voted 3-0 for the ordinance Wednesday and it took effect immediately. It requires face coverings in buildings open to the public and in stores and restaurants, though exceptions are made while seated at a table and eating.
Masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required for people who are exercising or on trails or sidewalks, unless they are in groups of more than 15. Children ages 6 and up also must wear masks. There are exceptions for potential health risk reasons.
A first offense carries a warning. Subsequent offense have fines starting at $50.
The Numbers
As of Thursday, 7,194 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 35 from the previous day. The number of deaths increased by one to 431. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 28 new cases per day on Aug. 12 to 18 new cases per day on Aug. 26.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is allowing external drop boxes for absentee ballots and will let clerks begin processing ballots earlier to deal with the anticipated heavy volume, her office said Thursday.
The executive order limits the number of people in polling places to 50 and requires physical distancing.
“The right to vote is the foundation of our democratic process, and I take seriously our responsibility to ensure that every Maine person has the opportunity to cast their ballot and to do so in a way that protects their health and safety during this ongoing pandemic,” Mills said.
The deadline will be extended from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19 for voter registrations submitted by mail or third person. In-person voter registration can still continue right through Election Day.
The order also gives clerks the ability to start processing absentee ballots seven days ahead of an election, instead of four.
In other coronavirus-related news:
Millinocket Outbreak
The state has suspended the license of the Big Moose Inn that hosted an Aug. 7 wedding reception associated with an outbreak of the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
The number of cases has grown to 87 people who either attended the event in Millinocket or had contact with an attendee, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control.
The figure includes 19 cases at the York County Jail and nine at a rehabilitation center in Madison linked to the original event, he said.
The suspension of Big Moose's license was disclosed Thursday by Maine Health and Human Resources Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.
It happened after a second site visit showed the initial problems cited by inspectors at the inn had not been addressed, she said. A message left at Big Moose Inn was not immediately returned.
The Numbers
Maine recorded another 25 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,014, Shah said Thursday. The number of deaths was unchanged at 132.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
CDC Guidance
Maine is continuing to tell people to get tested if they've been exposed to someone with the coronavirus regardless of whether symptoms are shown, Shah said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed a recommendation from its website that asymptomatic people seek testing following exposure to the virus. But Maine is not following that guidance, Shah said.
“The way that we have been doing this, the policy that we have adopted now for many months, is what is best for public health,” Shah said.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island-based plastics company is donating 20,000 face shields to the Providence public schools.
The shields from East Providence-based igus Inc. can be used to protect staff who work closely with students, particularly nurses who interact with symptomatic students, and will allow students with hearing loss to read lips, Superintendent Harrison Peters said in a statement Thursday.
“We are so grateful to our friends at igus for donating enough personal protective equipment to support all our school-based staff as well as many students with unique needs,” Peters said.
Many company employees have children in the Providence schools, igus North America Vice President Rick Abbate said.
“As business leaders and parents, we are thrilled to be able to donate igus face shields directly to the schools in an effort to provide additional protection against the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
New Cases
Rhode Island health officials are reporting 108 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.
The cases were out of nearly 8,600 test results returned the previous day, according to the state Department of Health, a positivity rate of about 1.3%.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island fell over the past two weeks, going from 2.35% on Aug. 12 to 1.47% on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
There were 82 patients with COVID-19 in Rhode Island hospitals as of Tuesday, the most recent date for which the information was available, and of those, 10 were in intensive care, the state said.
There have now been almost 21,600 confirmed cases of the disease in the state and 1,044 deaths.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen slightly over the past two weeks from 92.57 on Aug. 12 to 94.14 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins.
