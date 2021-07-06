Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.