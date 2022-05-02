BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts state senators and their staff were urged to wear masks in the Senate Chamber Thursday after two Senate employers and a third individual who had contact with senators and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The two staff members were last in the Statehouse on Wednesday and Thursday. The other individual was in three different Senate offices for meetings on Wednesday and tested positive on Thursday morning.
Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka received the information on Thursday morning and encouraged fellow senators, and required staff members, to don masks in the chambers during Thursday's formal session to help guard against any additional exposure, according to her staff.
Those in close contact with the individuals while they were in the Statehouse have been contacted.
The offices, Senate Chamber, reading room and lobby have been cleaned.
