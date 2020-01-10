CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A couple of hundred people rallied near Boston on Thursday to call for diplomacy to prevail between the United States and Iran following an American strike that killed the top Iranian general.
On a bitterly cold evening, around 200 people marched through Cambridge, carrying hand-printed signs that read: "Hands off Iran" and "No war with Iran." They then gathered to listen to speeches.
President Donald Trump authorized the targeted killing last week of Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded this week by firing more than a dozen missiles on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. No one was hurt.
In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. strike, many feared the two nations would go to war. But tensions have since eased somewhat since Trump signaled he would not retaliate militarily for Iran's strikes.
