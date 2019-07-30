YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a third tornado struck Cape Cod last week.
The weather service said Monday the third tornado struck Yarmouth at about noon on July 23 and was on the ground for about a minute.
The EF1 storm, the second weakest of six tornado strengths, with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph (145 kph), had a maximum width of 50 yards and a path of one-quarter of a mile.
The National Weather Service previously said two EF1 tornados with wind speeds of up to 110 mph (177 kph) touched down on July 23 — one in Barnstable and Yarmouth, another in Harwich.
The storms ripped the roof off a hotel and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, but there were no injuries.
