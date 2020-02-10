BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot outside of his home Saturday night in Brockton, authorities said.
Ailson Barbosa was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the steps of his single-family house at around 9 p.m.
He was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven't announced any arrests or said what might have prompted the shooting. They say it is the first murder of 2020 in the city, which is located south of Boston near the Rhode Island state line.
Mayor Robert Sullivan told The Brockton Enterprise that police will step up patrols, especially at night in the areas where there has been a recent uptick in crime.
The newspaper reported that two other shootings happened over the weekend, both involving shots fired at vehicles. No injuries appear to have been reported from those incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.