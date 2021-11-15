QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student is scheduled to go on trial Monday.
Jeffrey Knight, a former Cohasset Middle School teacher, faces multiple indecent assault and battery on a child charges in Quincy District Court, The Patriot Ledger reported.
He touched the girl in class starting when she was 13 and continuing when she was 14, according to authorities. The girl reported the allegations in September 2018.
Knight has denied the charges.
John McGlone, Knight's attorney, declined to comment when reached by the newspaper. He had previously said there is no evidence to support the student's allegations.
The girl's family reached a $175,000 settlement with the town through mediation earlier this year. The town denied liability, officials saying it was in the best interest for all involved to settle.
