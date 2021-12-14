MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Somerville man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Malden last month, authorities said.
Antonio Rufo-Sanon, 19, has been charged with the killing of 22-year-old Daquelle Matthews, of Boston, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said.
He was held without bail following his arraignment in Malden District Court on Monday. His lawyer didn't respond to a call seeking comment.
Malden police say Rufo-Sanon shot Matthews in front of a 7-Eleven the night of Nov. 20. They say Rufo-Sanon had been a passenger in a vehicle and Matthews had been standing outside when he exchanged words with the men in the car and Rufo-Sanon opened fire.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at the convenience store and found Matthews suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.
The men in the vehicle fled but were located after police reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses.
Authorities say the driver was also arraigned earlier this month on charges including being an accessory to murder and accessory to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
