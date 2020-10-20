BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has delayed the resumption of jury trials until early next month.
The earliest potential start date for jury trials will be extended to Nov. 9, Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said in a statement last week. The delay comes amid a rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the state.
The Supreme Judicial Court had authorized the first phase of the resumption of jury trials to begin no earlier than Oct. 23.
The Office of Jury Commissioner is canceling jurors summoned for the weeks of Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. Trials scheduled prior to Nov. 9 will be rescheduled.
"We continue to review building systems to minimize any risk to jurors, court users and court staff," Carey said. "We are following CDC guidance in terms of occupancy levels and want to take a few more weeks to prepare."
Courts have been working toward the gradual resumption of jury trials. Plans call for conducting a limited number of trials at first, with six-person juries, in a designated number of courthouses.
UPDATED VIRUS NUMBERS
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 827 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional fatalities on Monday.
The state's daily positivity rate was about 3%.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Massachusetts has risen over the past two weeks from 0.95% on Oct. 4 to 1.13% on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The state has had nearly 141,500 confirmed cases and more than 9,500 deaths.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease was up to 500, while the number of people in intensive care rose by three to 86, according to state statistics.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block Massachusetts from collecting income tax from roughly 80,000 New Hampshire residents who are employed by Massachusetts companies but have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Massachusetts cannot balance its budget on the backs of our citizens, punish our workers for making the decision to work from home and keep themselves and their families and those around them safe,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said at a news conference. “New Hampshire has no choice but to seek relief in our nation’s highest court. We’re going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way and we are going to win.”
Under a temporary rule enacted by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, residents of other states who were working in Massachusetts before the pandemic remain subject to Massachusetts’ 5.05% income tax while they work from home. While the regulation will expire Dec. 31 or 90 days after the coronavirus state of emergency in Massachusetts is lifted, New Hampshire officials argue it represents a permanent shift in underlying policy and amounts to an “aggressive attempt to impose Massachusetts income tax” beyond its borders. The lack of an income tax in New Hampshire is part of the state’s identity, they argue, and has helped boost per capita income, decrease unemployment and motivated businesses and individuals to move to the state.
“By reaching across its borders into the wallets of New Hampshire residents, Massachusetts takes direct aim at New Hampshire’s policy choices as a sovereign, and the New Hampshire Advantage that has resulted from those choices,” wrote Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
The complaint asks the court to declare the rule unconstitutional, block its implementation and order Massachusetts to refund the taxes. MacDonald said he expects the court to decide by the end of the year whether to hear the case.
Massachusetts officials have said the regulation is similar to those adopted by other states and have declined to comment on pending litigation.
THE NUMBERS
As of Monday, 9,746 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of several dozen cases compared with the previous day. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 468.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 68 new cases per day on Oct. 4 to 86 new cases per day on Oct. 18.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence is throwing a lifeline to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic with microgrants of up to $10,000, officials said Monday.
The microenterprise grant program will support more than 20 low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs and business owners, Mayor Jorge Elorza and Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island Executive Director Jeanne Cola said in a statement.
“Small businesses, especially microbusinesses, are the backbone of Providence’s economy,” Elorza said. “This program will provide much needed relief to our neighborhoods and ensure businesses have access to the resources and financial supports to ride out the current economic storm.”
The businesses, typically ineligible for funding through federal programs, will be able to use the grants for business expenses including rent, staffing, utilities, and retail location modifications.
Grant applications will be available online starting Oct. 29.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Rhode Island had 582 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven virus-related deaths over the weekend, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
The state also added 74 positive cases to previous days' totals. The data released Monday is from Friday, Saturday and Sunday because the agency does not update statistics on the weekends.
The state has now had more than 28,300 confirmed cases and 1,159 fatalities.
The positivity rate is on the rise. The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from 1.44% on Oct. 4 to 2.4% on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The number of people in the hospital declined to 124 as of Saturday, the latest day for which the information is available, down one from the previous day.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Medical Center Research Institute is joining an initiative to create a centralized national data platform that scientists can use to study COVID-19 and identify potential treatments.
The institute received a $203,000 grant from West Virginia University for a National Institute of General Medical Sciences initiative.
The National COVID Cohort Collaborative is a partnership of more than 35 institutions. The goal is to use COVID-19 clinical data to answer critical research questions to address the pandemic.
“The N3C platform allows researchers access to vast amounts of data without health care institutions having to share personally identifiable information about their patients,” said Susan Santangelo, from the Maine Medical Center Research Institute. “This collaboration may help us save lives.”
Santangelo used previous funding to create a data warehouse from medical records of MaineHealth patients since the beginning of 2020. The data sets are in line with patient confidential laws, officials said.
THE NUMBERS
Another 25 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine CDC reported Monday.
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,962, while the number of deaths remained at 146, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine was about 34, which was about two more than it was a week ago.
CHURCH OUTBREAK
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the size of an outbreak centered around a church in Brooks has nearly doubled.
The Maine CDC has launched an investigation into Brooks Pentecostal Church and its affiliated school, Lighthouse Christian Academy in Brooks. The agency said Monday the outbreak has grown from 17 cases to 32.
Maine CDC said it would have more information about its investigation into the church on Tuesday.
