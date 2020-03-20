ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and a resident had to be rescued from a second-floor window during a house fire early Thursday morning in Massachusetts, officials said.
The fire in Attleboro was reported at about 3 a.m.
A resident waving from a second-floor window was rescued with the help of a ladder truck. That person did not require hospitalization.
Heavy smoke and the century-old Victorian home's construction made fighting the fire difficult, Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have begun in the basement, Perkins said.
North Attleborough, Mansfield, Plainville and Norton firefighters either helped at the scene or covered Attleboro stations.
