This photo provided by Berkshire Community College shows cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing at Berkshire Community College’s second dose Pfizer vaccination clinic in the Paterson Field House on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Pittsfield, Mass. Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert when the famed cellist brought out his instrument after getting his second shot. (Jonah Sykes/Berkshire Community College via AP)