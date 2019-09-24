BOSTON (AP) — State public health officials say a third person in Massachusetts has died after contracting the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus.
A spokeswoman for the state Public Health Department said in an email that the third death was among the 10 human cases of the virus already reported.
The state was notified of the death by a hospital.
The person was a resident of Hampden County, but no other information about the victim was disclosed.
A woman in her 50s from Fairhaven and a man in his 70s from Freetown were the previously reported deaths from the rare but dangerous virus.
Authorities advise residents to wear insect repellant and cover exposed skin, and avoid outdoor activities at peak mosquito activity times from dusk until dawn.
