LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — One person died and three others were injured when a car struck a utility pole and caught fire in Lowell over the weekend, authorities say.
Lowell police responded to the area of Bunker Hill and Lakeview avenues at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Middlesex district atorney's office.
A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three occupants were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the statement.
No names were released.
The investigation is ongoing with the help of local and state authorities.
