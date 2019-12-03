WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts murder trial has ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that a Worcester Superior Court judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case against 34-year-old Noel Inoa.
Jurors told the judge they were still "entrenched in opposing viewpoints" after 26 hours of deliberations.
Inoa faces murder and other charges in connection with a 2012 home invasion in Worcester in which a man was killed and two women were injured.
Authorities say the victims identified Inoa and another man as their assailants.
But two defense witnesses said Inoa was with them at the time of the alleged crimes.
Inoa's attorney, Adam Narris, said the jury "considered the problems of identification" in the case.
A retrial is expected.
