BOSTON (AP) — A gas explosion and fire at a Boston apartment building has displaced about 150 people.
Fire officials say no injuries were reported at the 40-unit residential building in the Mattapan neighborhood. The explosion and fire were reported early Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say there's about $200,000 in damage.
The cause is under investigation.
All residents of the building were kept out of their homes overnight. City officials and American Red Cross workers offered help with any temporary housing needs.
