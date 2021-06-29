FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is being charged with domestic assault and child neglect, alongside other charges, after police say he assaulted a woman and threw a baby in a car seat to the ground.
North Smithfield police said the 25-year-old Fall River man led police on a car chase throughout multiple Rhode Island cities on Sunday — a day after the alleged assault, WJAR reported.
The woman told officers that she and her boyfriend had been driving and arguing when he pulled over and forcibly removed her from the car by her hair and shirt, throwing her to the ground.
Police said the man "removed two infant/child car seats and threw them to the ground," noting a 4-month-old infant was strapped in one of the car seats.
The infant was not injured but the woman suffered minor injuries, the station reported.
The man fled the scene but police found his car, leading to a chase throughout multiple cities. The man crashed into two trees before coming to a stop.
The man was held on $10,000 bail at his arraignment Monday. No defense attorney is listed in court records and he was referred to the public defender's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.