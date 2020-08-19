BOSTON (AP) — About 70% of Massachusetts public school districts plan to bring children back to the classroom at least part-time this fall, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.
Those districts plan either a hybrid model or full in-person instruction, he said at a news conference to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 370 districts have reported their fall plans to state education officials, he said.
"We're encouraged that nearly three quarters of the school districts are planning for at least a partial in-person learning experience for kids," the Republican said. "Students have been away from their classrooms and their teachers and peers since March. Since then we have learned a tremendous amount about COVID and have put together guidelines to allow for a productive and safe learning environment that adapts to the challenges that come with COVID-19."
The governor has long made clear his desire for in-person learning, despite pushback from the state's largest teachers' unions that are encouraging remote-only learning for at least the start of the school year until school buildings can be made safe.
The administration's guidelines include a statewide map that groups communities into four coronavirus risk categories. The two lowest-risk categories have been encouraged to bring students back to the classroom.
Virus By The Numbers
Massachusetts reported six new coronavirus deaths and 175 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's confirmed pandemic death toll over 8,610 and its confirmed caseload closer to 115,000.
An uptick in cases prompted the state to hit pause last week on reopening the economy.
State public health officials said the seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.4%, the lowest level recorded so far.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 370 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to more than 5,660 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Stop The Spread
The state program that offers free coronavirus testing for residents of communities where positive test rates are above the statewide average at the same time the number of tests being conducted is on the decline is growing.
The Stop the Spread program is being expanded to Salem, Saugus and Holyoke, Baker said Tuesday.
The program is now running in 20 communities. It had performed more than 78,000 tests as of late last week, Baker said.
Food Security
The state on Tuesday announced $3.3 million in grants to food growers, processors and distributors to help ensure that Massachusetts residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic have access to healthy, locally-produced food.
"Through this grant program, we are helping residents and businesses who've been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while making investments in building a strong and equitable local food system for Massachusetts that is prepared for the future," Baker said.
The second round of the grant program includes 34 awards to fund investments in technology, equipment, increased capacity, and other assistance to help producers distribute food, especially to food-insecure communities.
New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is accepting President Donald Trump’s plan to boost unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, with the state’s share amounting to less than $10 million, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
A federally funded $600 weekly benefit expired in July and Congress has been unable to agree to a broader new coronavirus relief plan. Trump signed an executive order Aug. 8 to extend the benefit but cut it to $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors choose. States are required to chip in $100 per claimant to be able to send out the higher amount. Sununu said anyone who already is getting $100 from the state will get an additional $300 without the state having to pay more. That amounts to about 95% of recipients, and for the rest, the state will bring them up to $100 so they can qualify for the additional money, he said.
The payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1, he said, but will take some time to process. Most recipients should get checks in two to three weeks, he said, but others might wait five weeks.
Bike Week
Billboards and banners are part of the plan to ensure the annual Motorcycle Week gathering in Laconia stays safe, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 22-30. Liquor enforcement officials have been reaching out to restaurants and bars to remind them of rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and city and state officials also are working with campground owners and lodging properties to spread the word, Sununu said.
The state also plans to put up billboards and fly planes carrying banners reminding attendees that masks are required for large events with more than 100 people.
The Numbers
As of Tuesday, 7,017 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 13 from the previous day. One new death was announced, for a total of 424. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 28 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 23 new cases per day on Aug. 17.
Less than 1% of tests are coming back positive, and hospitalizations are at the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic, state epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan said.
Though transmission continues, “We have been successful at managing and controlling the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — There were 75 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rhode Island on Monday and one additional death, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The department also reported 78 people in the hospital with the disease as of Sunday, the latest day for which the information was available, a slight decline from the previous day. Eight patients were in intensive care.
The state has now had nearly 20,700 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,024 fatalities.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island went from 104.43 per day on Aug. 3 to 91.14 per day on Aug. 17, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island declined from 2.56% on Aug. 3 to 2.36% on Aug. 17, according to the Johns Hopkins statistics.
